Suspect in killing of judge who presided over divorce case found dead in rural Maryland

The man suspected of killing a Maryland judge and setting off a weeklong manhunt was found dead on Thursday, authorities say.

The body of Pedro Argote was found in a heavily wooded area in Williamsport, between Clear Spring Road and Bottom Road, at 11 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s office said. The location is about a mile from where Argote's SUV was found. Chopper4 footage shows police vehicles in a rural area.

Argote is believed to have shot and killed Andrew Wilkinson outside the judge's home in Hagerstown on Oct. 19. Wilkinson was overseeing Argote’s divorce case at the time and had granted custody of Argote's four children to Argote's wife hours earlier.

Wilkinson was 52 and is remembered as a dedicated public servant.

Following the judge’s murder, a manhunt began for Argote, who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities searched the area where Argote's SUV was found but concluded Argote was not there. Officials said this morning they had returned to the area to conduct “additional evidentiary searches.”

The cause of Argote's death was not immediately released. The sheriff's office held a press conference at 3 p.m., during which Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said more information would come after the state medical examiner's office examined the body.

No time or cause of death was shared at the press conference.

A visitation service for Wilkinson was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Hagerstown. Albert said several officers attended before the press conference.

"We continue to keep the family of Judge Wilkerson in our thoughts," Albert said.

Wilkerson's obituary says he is survived by his wife, son and daughter, and that he loved coaching youth sports.

“There are no words to describe the amazing husband and father Drew was. He is irreplaceable,” his obituary says.

Judge killed at his home hours after divorce hearing

“This was a targeted attack on Judge Wilkinson," Albert said at a news conference the day after the killing.

Wilkinson was shot multiple times in the driveway of his home at about 8 p.m. Oct. 19. His wife and son were inside the home at the time, Albert said.

Wilkinson was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Officials believe Argote targeted Wilkinson because the judge granted custody of his four children to Argote's wife during a divorce proceeding earlier that day. He denied Argote visitation rights based on a history of domestic violence. Argote did not attend the hearing.

Wilkinson cited “shocking” testimony about the abuse that Argote allegedly inflicted upon his family for years.

Wilkinson ruled against Argote after hearing testimony from his wife and an adult daughter, who said he controlled every aspect of their lives, keeping them isolated and subjecting them to various acts of violence in recent years.

His adult daughter from a previous relationship said she spent most of her teenage years confined to her bedroom. She said Argote had cameras installed throughout the house and was “watching my every move.” During emotional testimony, she said he would beat her with a belt and other objects — “whatever he had close by.”

“The reason I worked up the courage to testify was so that my siblings wouldn’t have to go through the mental torment that I currently have,” she told the court, explaining that she left home at 18 to escape the abuse and hadn’t had contact with her father since.

Wilkinson concluded that Argote wasn’t fit to have custody of his four younger children, who are all under the age of 13.

Argote’s wife and children were receiving protection during the manhunt, the sheriff previously said.

A true public servant

Wilkinson was a true public servant, state Sen. Paul Corderman said, calling his murder “absolutely horrific.”

The attorney who representeded Argote's children in the divorce case called him amazing.

"Judge Wilkinson was an amazing man, father, husband and judge and I am blessed to have known and worked with him," attorney Ashley Wilburn wrote in an email. "He is a hero."

Judge Andrew Wilkinson

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in 1997 and became a circuit court law clerk in Washington County.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

"It’s an honor, and it’s humbling and I’m happy to serve,” he said.

Flagging judges' safety

Wilkinson’s killing marks the third targeted shooting of a state judge in the past three years, according to the National Center for State Courts.

The Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators issued a statement reading, in part: “The assassination of Judge Wilkinson should be shocking to all Americans. Unfortunately, we fear it is not. The sustained attacks in recent years on the rule of law, public institutions of government and the courts are now having their effects. We ask all Americans to think carefully about this troubling trend.”

During Thursday's press conference, Albert said the Washington County Sheriff's Department expects "discussions in the future about how to protect the judges a little bit better than currently."

He added that there has always been security in courtrooms, and discussions would center on adding more security throughout the community. Albert did not share details during the press conference.

