Susan Boyle shares she suffered a stroke that impacted her singing and speech

Susan Boyle is back on stage after a health scare.

The 62-year-old made a surprise appearance on the June 4 finale of Britain's Got Talent to perform the song that she is best known for, "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables, after which she revealed that she suffered a stroke in 2022.

After performing the ballad alongside the West End cast of the musical, BGT hosts Dec Donnelly and Ant McPartlin asked Boyle what it felt like to be back on the show's stage, where she was first catapulted to fame.

"It feels great," she answered. "It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke."

And it wasn't an easy journey back to the spotlight. "I have fought like crazy to get back on stage," Susan continued. "And I have done it."

Boyle reflected on the experience in an Instagram post later that night, elaborating on the impact the stroke had on her singing. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back," she wrote in the caption, "with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again."

"Tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off," Boyle continued, "singing the song that started it all."

The Scottish artist first reached international fame when performing the iconic song as a contestant on the third season of Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Although Boyle finished in second place in the show, she released her debut album later that year, appropriately titled I Dreamed a Dream, which became the UK's best-selling debut album of all time.

During the June 4 finale, longtime Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell took a few moments to express just what Boyle means to the show's community.

"Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren't well," he told the singer. "But if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because we wouldn't be the same without you."

Fans also took to Boyle's comment section to express their well wishes and gratitude for her return.

"You are so loved by so many Susan," one user wrote. "Glad to hear you are recovering. Stay strong and feel the love from the world around you."

Another commented, "So sorry to hear you had a stroke, but beyond relieved that you are doing well now. Looking forward to more years of hearing your beautiful voice."