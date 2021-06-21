Supreme Court

Supreme Court Sides With College Athletes in Dispute With NCAA Over Compensation

The high court ruled Monday that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football can’t be enforced

By Jessica Gresko

In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. The state of California has agreed to pay more than $2 million in legal fees in a settlement with churches that challenged coronavirus closure orders. Church lawyers who successfully took their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that the state agreed not to impose restrictions on houses of worship that are greater than those on retail businesses.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting certain compensation.

The high court ruled that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football can't be enforced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA had defended its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.

U.S. & World

Tokyo Olympics 6 hours ago

Tokyo Olympics to Allow Up to 10,000 Local Fans in Venues

chicago tornado 10 hours ago

‘Extremely Dangerous' Tornado Touches Down in Chicago Suburbs, Damage Reported

But the former athletes who brought the case, including former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, argued that the NCAA’s rules on education-related compensation were unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.

The case doesn't decide whether students can be paid salaries. Instead, the ruling will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in education-related benefits for things such as computers, graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad and internships.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtNCAAcollege atheltes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us