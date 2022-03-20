Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

Thomas is being treated with intravenous antibiotics

By Mark Sherman

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, Georgia’s state Senate voted to erect a monument to U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Thomas.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.

A conservative Supreme Court Justice suggested that federal marijuana laws may no longer be necessary. Justice Clarence Thomas said "The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana."

