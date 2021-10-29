Supreme Court

Supreme Court Agrees to Consider EPA's Authority to Limit Greenhouse Gases

The court agreed to take up a challenge from coal companies and energy-producing states

FILE - This June 8, 2021 file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday, Oct. 4, that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider whether one of the federal government's plans for reducing greenhouse gases goes too far.

The court agreed to take up a challenge from coal companies and energy-producing states, led by West Virginia, that say the Environmental Protection Agency was exceeding its authority to limit carbon emissions.

They're appealing a lower court's ruling that restored some of EPA's authority after the Trump administration dialed it back.

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtEnvironmental Protection Agencygreenhouse gascarbon emissions
