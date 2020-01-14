lax

Fuel Dump by LAX-Bound Jet Falls on Playground: Officials

Firefighters responded to Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, about 15 miles east of LAX

Firefighters responded Tuesday to an elementary school east of LAX where students reported skin irritation after an apparent fuel dump from a plane that was approaching the airport.

About 20 students at Park Avenue Elementary School in the 8000 block of Park Avenue in Cudahy complained of skin irritation after the apparent fuel dump, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The community is about 15 miles east of the airport.

No one was transported to the hospital. Aerial video showed several ambulances at Park Avenue Elementary School.

Details about why the plane dumped fuel were not immediately available.

