Stowaway Found in Plane's Landing Gear Compartment at Miami Airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said.

The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.

He was initially checked out by emergency medical services workers before being sent to a hospital for evaluation, the agency said. His condition was not released.

American Airlines said in a statement the incident happened on flight 1182 from Guatemala City to Miami. The flight lasted 2 hours and 37 minutes, according to flight tracker site Flight Aware, which noted the aircraft was a Boeing 737-800.

