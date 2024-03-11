Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Oracle, Vail Resorts, Advance Auto Parts & more

By Yun Li,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

Oracle — The database software stock surged about 10% in extended trading after fiscal fourth quarter results topped analysts' earnings estimates. Oracle's cloud services and license support segment, its largest business, saw a 12% increase in revenue. Total revenue came in light of expectations, however.

Vail Resorts — Shares of the ski resort operator fell more than 3% after its latest quarter missed estimates on the top and bottom. Vail also cut its full-year guidance amid lower snowfall across Western North American resorts through January.

Asana — Shares of the work management platform rose slightly in afterhours trading after fiscal fourth quarter results topped estimates. Asana posted a loss of 4 cents, or 6 cents better than expectations, according to LSEG. Revenue of $117 million also came in above estimates.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Advance Auto Parts — The auto parts retailer rose more than 1% after Dan Loeb's Third Point and activist Saddle Point revealed a stake in the company and reached a settlement that will give the activists three board seats.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us