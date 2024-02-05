recall alert

Stew Leonard's recalls multiple chicken products due to undeclared milk

By Angela Fortuna

Stew Leonard's
Stew Leonard's is recalling several of their chicken products because they may contain undeclared milk.

A spokesperson said Stew's is voluntarily recalling these products:

  • Sliced and Shaved Chicken
  • Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken
  • Chicken Salad
  • Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad
  • Boom Boom Chicken Salad
  • Cape Cod Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk only)
  • Lite Chicken Salad (sold in Norwalk only)

The spokesperson said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if any of the above products are consumed.

Just last month, cookies sold at Stew Leonard's with undeclared peanuts and eggs in them led to the death of New York woman.

The products were sold at all three store locations in Connecticut: Newington, Danbury and Norwalk. They were also sold at one New Jersey and three New York locations.

The state Department of Consumer Protection said no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased any of the above products can bring it back to Stew Leonard's for a full refund.

