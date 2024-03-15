Stew Leonard's recalls apple crisp and apple pie due to undeclared milk and eggs

Stew Leonard's is issuing a recall for two products because they may contain undeclared milk and eggs.

The company said they're voluntarily recalling Apple Crisp Made with Honeycrisp Apples and No Sugar Added Apple Pie.

The apple crisp may contain undeclared milk and the apple pie may have undeclared eggs, a spokesperson said.

The products were sold in the Stew Leonard's bakery department between Aug. 28, 2023 and March 8, 2024. They were sold at all seven locations in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No illnesses have been reported, but Stew's is warning people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and eggs not to eat the products. If consumed, people run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Back in January, a woman died after ingesting some cookies with undeclared peanuts and eggs sold at Stew Leonard's. About a week later, Stew Leonard's recalled several of their chicken products because they may contain undeclared milk.

Stew Leonard's said they are working with the state Department of Consumer Protection to determine the cause of the labeling error.

Anyone who bought these products is urged to throw them out or bring them back to the store for a full refund.