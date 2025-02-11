Crime and Courts

Steve Bannon pleads guilty in New York ‘We Build the Wall' case

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the former Trump White House adviser will not be sentenced to any jail time.

By Adam Reiss and Dareh Gregorian | NBC News

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Tuesday on a fraud charge in a case alleging he helped defraud donors who were giving money to build a wall at the southern U.S. border.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he agreed to a conditional discharge and waived his right to appeal. 

Bannon was sentenced to three years conditional discharge. He will not be allowed to serve as an officer or director of a charity or any charitable organization in New York State or any fundraising or not for profit organizations in New York State. He will not be allowed to receive or hold assets for any charitable organizations.

He was originally charged in an indictment with six counts of money laundering, conspiracy, and a scheme to defraud. 

