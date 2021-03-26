Rhode Island

Steak-Out: Rhode Island's Runaway Steer Has Been Recaptured

The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, according to authorities

A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said.

Johnston Chief Joseph Razza said the beefy fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, according to authorities.

Since then, it has been spotted a number of times, including by a startled Uber driver who reported seeing it during an early morning run to pick up a passenger as he was waiting for a traffic light to change.

Razza previously said he just wanted to make sure the animal kept to wooded areas where it could not endanger drivers, and said Friday he's relieved it has been captured without anyone getting hurt.

About 75 calves caused a traffic jam in LaPorte County, Indiana, as they barreled down a busy highway.
