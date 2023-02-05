Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

There's no word on if anyone is injured.

The crash caused delays that saw traffic backed up as far as the Longmeadow-Springfield border on the Massachusetts side.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.