Woman Who Died After Turbulence on Flight Identified

The passenger who died after a medical emergency on a flight that was diverted to Bradley International Airport last week has been identified as a 55-year-old Maryland woman.

State police identified the woman as Dana Hyde, of Cabin John, Maryland.

Troopers responded to a medical assist call at the airport just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Hyde was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where she later died. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

The business jet might have experienced problems with its stability before severe buffeting that caused Hyde’s death, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said in a news release that it is looking at a “reported trim issue," a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight. The agency initially reported that the plane experienced severe turbulence late Friday.

The Bombardier executive jet was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Investigators will have more information after they've analyzed the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other information, such as weather at the time, the NTSB said.

Connecticut state police said Hyde was a passenger on the plane.

Turbulence is unstable air in the atmosphere, which continues to be a cause for injury for airline passengers despite safety improvements. But deaths from turbulence are extremely rare.

Trim problems can also be responsible for buffeting or altitude changes.

The NTSB said it will have a preliminary report on the incident available in two to three weeks.

The jet's owner is Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri.