What to Know About the DMV Reopening

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles had been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some in-person services reopen today and state officials gave a glimpse into what to expect in the coming weeks.

Services By Appointment

Appointments are available for new licenses and IDs, renewals of licenses and IDs, out-of-state license and registration transfers and CDL upgrades.

Residents can get a new license, a license renewal or a new ID at the branches in Bridgeport, Enfield, Waterbury and New Britain.

Bridgeport, Enfield and Waterbury are doing out-of-state transfers of licenses and registrations.

Hamden is doing CDL upgrades.

Beginning on June 30, residents will be able to take care of new registrations in Wethersfield, Willimantic and Danbury.

Knowledge tests for learner's permits can be done at the DMV locations in Wethersfield, Cheshire, Willimantic, Old Saybrook, Norwalk and Danbury.

How to Make an Appointment

You can make an appointment online here.

Customers will receive an appointment confirmation by email.

Reminders will be sent by email.

Appointment cancellations must be done by email.

Customers are encouraged to check their email prior to visiting the DMV.

Walk-in service will be expanded in coming weeks.

Drop-Box Service

Drop-boxes for registration services are located in the offices in Danbury, Norwich and Old Saybrook.

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV’s website to verify availability because times and locations might change. The average turnaround time is four-weeks.

Safety Protocols

Several safety measures are in place to protect residents and staff members:

Each visitor will be required to answer a screening questionnaire and to submit to a non-touch temperature scan by a healthcare professional. Visitors with a temperature of 100 degrees or more will be denied access to the building.

All visitors are required to bring and wear a mask.

Entrance will be allowed for the customer-only, but exceptions made to accommodate people with disabilities or for minors.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all locations

Plexiglas will separate staff from customers to abide by social distancing

There are designated exits and entrances at all locations

All surfaces are wiped down with disinfectant following each appointment

Gov. Ned Lamont got a look inside the DMV Waterbury office on Tuesday where chairs and benches are set up to allow for social distancing.

Road Tests

Road testing will resume on June 23.

The DMV said around 1,000 road tests have been rescheduled through June 30.

DMV staff members are calling customers to schedule previously cancelled appointments.

Extensions

Because of the pandemic, the DMV issued a 180-day extension for renewals of driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, emissions testing and other credentials that expired between March 10 and June 30, See what that includes here.

A 90-day extension was issued for those who were supposed to renew between July 1 and July 31. Learn more about what that means here.

Learn more about the extensions here.

Lamont said the DMV is one of the places that people directly interact with government and COVID has been a reminder of the importance if doing it safely.

He added that that this is another sign that the state is getting back to business.