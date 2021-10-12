Trump administration

State Dept. Watchdog Investigating Missing Trump Gifts Meant for Foreign Dignitaries

An official said the dollar value of the missing gifts is “significant”

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault in January and took them home, a department official with knowledge of the events said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The official said the dollar value of the missing gifts is “significant.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpState Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us