State Department issues worldwide caution advisory to US citizens

By Daniella Silva | NBC News

The State Department issued a worldwide caution advisory Thursday, due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

The State Department said U.S. citizens should stay alert in tourist locations, follow the department on social media and enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive alerts and make those citizens easier to locate during an emergency overseas.

