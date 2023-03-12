Stanford University is condemning an antisemitic incident on campus in which swastikas and an image resembling Adolf Hilter were left on a student's dorm door.

The images were discovered on whiteboard affixed to the door Friday morning in what Stanford administration described as a "brazen threat to an individual student," the school said in a letter to students. The campus public safety department is investigating it as a hate crime.

The school also posted a notice to its Protected Identity Harm site, where incidents of hateful and discriminatory conduct can be reported.

"Purposely intimidating and threatening people based on protected identities is antithetical to Stanford’s values," the notice said. "Antisemitsim and other acts of hate and intolerance are unacceptable on this campus."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.