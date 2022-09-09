The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch that Britain has ever known, will usher in changes — big and small — in the daily lives of the British people.

The most obvious is the ascension of a new king. King Charles III succeeded Her Majesty on Thursday immediately following her death.

With a male heir on the throne, one small change that has already taken place is a pronoun tweak in the British national anthem — "God Save the Queen" will now be "God Save the King."

King Charles greets crowds outside Buckingham Palace singing "God Save The King." pic.twitter.com/KRD4aBVZHe — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2022

Singer Katherine Jenkins recorded the first updated version of the national anthem for BBC Radio, calling it a "huge honor."

Here are some other changes expected as part of the royal rebranding:

Currency and Coins

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has left many wondering what will happen to British money that bears her image, and whether it would be replaced by portraits of the new King Charles III.

Financial authorities sought to reassure people that there would be no big changes right away, but said little else.

“Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender,” the Bank of England said on its website. “A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed.”

However, one change that is certain is the direct King Charles III will face in any newly minted coins. While his mother has faced right, Charles will be depicted facing left. The change in direction is part of a 300-year tradition, according to the Royal Mint Museum, with each king or queen facing the opposite direction of his or her predecessor. The Queen’s father George VI faced left on his coins.

Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Postage Stamps and Mail Boxes

Queen Elizabeth II's image has been featured on all postage stamps issued by the Royal Mail since 1967.

Royal Mail will stop producing new stamps, however the postage group confirmed on its website that that unused stamps will remain valid for use until at least the end of January 2023 since “there are sufficient stocks to fulfill anticipated demand.”

Timing of when stamps featuring King Charles will be issues is not yet known. The Royal Mail said it would make an announcement "at the appropriate time."

"We will consult Buckingham Palace in the usual way before making any further announcements," the group said. "For now, we remember the Queen’s lifetime of dedication to public service."

Additionally, the famous red mailboxes adorned with the queen's cypher, E II R, will remain in place. However, any new mailboxes will bear his monogram, according to the Royal Mail.

Getty Images

The Royal Seal of Approval

From ketchup to cereal boxes, everyday grocery and household items that are staples in the Royal households get a "Royal Warrant" for a period of five years. The label features the Royal Arms and the words "By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen."

With the queen’s death, warrant holders can continue to display the label for two years before the have to re-apply for new Royal Warrant. There are currently 875 products that carry the Royal Warrant symbol.