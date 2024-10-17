Money

SSI recipients could get an extra check in November. Here's what to know

The first change comes in November when two checks will be delivered to recipients instead of the usual one

By Alexandria Fisher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Heads up, Social Security recipients: An extra check could be heading your way.

Thanks to a quirk in the 2024 and 2025 calendars, two checks could be delivered to recipients instead of one, starting next month.

Supplemental Security Income recipients typically receive their checks on the first of each month, but in November this year, a second check will also come at the end. That's because of a rule where if the first of the month falls on a holiday or weekend, the checks are delivered the previous weekday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

In December, the first of the month falls on a Sunday, which means checks for the month of December will instead be delivered on Nov. 29, according to the Social Security Administration's calendar.

That doesn't mean there will be no checks in December, however.

A similar calendar quirk will actually affect check delivery for every month through March, with each start of the month falling on either a holiday or a weekend.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

For January, checks will actually be delivered on Dec. 31. For February, checks will be delivered on Jan. 31 and for March, checks will be delivered on Feb. 28.

U.S. & World

Middle East 1 hour ago

Israeli military investigating ‘possibility' Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza

Thanksgiving 2 hours ago

Butterball introduces cook-from-frozen turkey for a no-thaw Thanksgiving

There will then be no checks delivered in March before things return to normal in April.

That's not the only change coming for social security recipients.

The Social Security Administration on Oct. 10 announced millions of retired Americans will soon see a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for benefit payments. At the same time, the agency revealed a higher threshold for earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes, known as the "taxable maximum" or "wage base," according to CNBC.

This article tagged under:

Money
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us