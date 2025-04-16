Technology

Is Spotify down? Here's everything we know about the music service's outage

Spotify has confirmed that service is being impacted for some users.

By Logan Reardon

Headphones connected to a mobile phone with the logo of Spotify on its screen
Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spotify is down for some users across the world as of Wednesday morning.

The music streaming service confirmed the outage with a post on social media at 8:45 a.m. ET, stating "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

Spotify later added more details:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We're seeing reports from users that the app isn't loading properly or that they're experiencing playback issues. Others report that they're having issues accessing the Support site. This seems to happen both on mobile and desktop devices."

The issues reportedly are preventing the platform from loading or streaming music. Problems are occurring on Spotify's web player, desktop app, and mobile app. Some desktop users are seeing a black screen that won't load, while others can select songs but are unable to play them.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Downdetector is showing a spike in U.S. outages, and an outage map from ThousandEyes shows that the issues are impacting users globally.

As of 10:15 a.m. ET, it's still unclear what is causing the outages or when users can expect Spotify to be back to normal.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us