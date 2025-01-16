Television

USPS creates ‘SpongeBob SquarePants' and ‘Goodnight Moon' stamps

The new releases will honor a popular cartoon and an iconic children's book.

By Max Molski

Stamps
USPS

He may live in a pineapple under the sea, but SpongeBob SquarePants will soon be traveling across the country.

The popular cartoon character will be featured on new stamps designed by the U.S. Postal Service this year.

The USPS announced the nautical designs, along with designs from the iconic children's book "Goodnight Moon," on Monday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Stamps
The pane of 16 SpongeBob SquarePants stamps will feature four designs that show SpongeBob and other characters from the TV series. (USPS)
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Stamps
The pane of 16 Goodnight Moon stamps will feature eight images from the children’s picture book, which was illustrated by Clement Hurd and written by Margaret Wise Brown. (USPS)

For "SpongeBob SquarePants," the pane of 16 stamps will have four designs with the titular character and his friends from Bikini Bottom. Greg Breeding, a USPS art director, designed the stamps, with artwork provided by Nickelodeon.

The pane of "Goodnight Moon" stamps will feature eight images from the 1947 bedtime story, which was illustrated by Clement Hurd and written by Margaret Wise Brown. USPS art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.

U.S. & World

California Wildfires Jan 15

Firefighters work to control wildfires as winds die down

Health 12 mins ago

Cancer cases are increasing in women while declining in men, report finds

The USPS said that the designs are preliminary and could change. It also shared that additional stamps will be announced this year.

This article tagged under:

Television
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us