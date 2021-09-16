Special Counsel Appointed by Trump DOJ May Indict Democratic Lawyer Sussmann, Source Says

The special counsel appointed by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to probe the Russia investigation is moving to indict a prominent lawyer on a charge of making a false statement to the FBI, a source directly familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The source said the case by special counsel John Durham is expected to center around a 2016 meeting between the lawyer, Michael Sussmann, and the then-FBI general counsel, James Baker, at which Sussman told Baker about suspicions relating to alleged secret communications between the Trump campaign and Russia. The suspicions were later determined to be unfounded.

The possible indictment was first reported by the New York Times. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

