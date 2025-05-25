Space Exploration

SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS.

By NBC Staff

spacex-dragon-earth-space-1
SpaceX

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The spacecraft was expected to splashdown near Oceanside, according to SpaceX. The splashdown was confirmed at 10:46 p.m. and marked SpaceX's 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS and undocked on Friday, May 23.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Four astronauts stationed on the ISS loaded "several tons of completed science experiments and station hardware," according to NASA.

This article tagged under:

Space Exploration
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us