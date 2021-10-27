Some Immunocompromised People Can Receive a 4th COVID Shot: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance Monday for large swaths of immunocompromised people, saying they can receive a booster dose of a COVID vaccine at least six months after completing their primary vaccination series.
But unlike boosters for the vast majority of Americans, a booster shot for an immunocompromised individual may be their fourth COVID shot.
In August, the CDC recommended that immunocompromised individuals who had been initially vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna mRNA vaccine — but not Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine — receive a third dose of an mRNA vaccine. That extra dose was not considered a booster, but rather a part of their primary vaccination series.
U.S. & World
For more on this story, go to NBC News.