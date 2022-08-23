recall alert

Some Hyundai and Kia SUVs Should Be Parked Outside Amid Fire-Risk Recall, Companies Say

The automakers have so far reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada caused by a problem with trailer hitch wiring

What to Know

  • The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.
  • Dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.
  • Although both automakers say they haven't figured out how to fix it yet, Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. Kia doesn't yet have an interim repair.

Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven't figured out how to fix it yet. The automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada caused by the problem, but no crashes or injuries.

Hyundai Palisade and
AP Photo
(L-R) 2020 Hyundai Palisade on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, 2020 Kia Telluride shown in Detroit.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring. That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

recall alert Aug 16

GM Recalling 484,000 SUVs to Fix Problem With Third-Row Seat Belts

recall alert Aug 15

Over 2 Million MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings Recalled After Infant's Death

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. Kia doesn't have an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

In addition, dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.

Need to find a good mechanic? Here are some things you should do if your car needs repairs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertHYUNDAIKia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us