Solar eclipse interactive map: See how much of the sun will be obscured in your area

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States on Monday, treating 13 states from Texas to Maine to a stunning celestial show.

During the eclipse, the moon will cast its shadow on parts of North America as it comes between Earth and the sun, said Gina DiBraccio, the deputy director of heliophysics at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

But the solar eclipse will be visible far outside the path of totality. Pittsburgh would see about 90% of the sun obscured. Washington, D.C., is set to see about 85% coverage.

Solar eclipse interactive map

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As the paths of the sun and moon overlap, the sky will grow darker, winds may change, and temperatures are expected to slightly drop.

Total solar eclipses are rarely visible throughout a huge swath of the United States.

Scientists have a narrow window of time to look closely at the corona of our sun on April 8. NASA plans to fly two planes into the stratosphere with five special instruments onboard to be prepared for when the moon blocks out the sun. National climate reporter Chase Cain visits Johnson Space Center for an early look at what scientists hope to learn during the total eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse to sweep across the continental United States is set to occur on August 12, 2045, following a path from northern California to Florida, according to NASA (although Alaska will see one in 2033, and a total eclipse will pop over Montana and North Dakota in 2044, Forbes reports).