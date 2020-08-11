What to Know Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg surprised Mayor Marty Small Sr. with an unexpected FaceTime call and expressed interest in investing in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The California-based rapper also expressed interest in helping to form a cross-country coalition of mayors.

Snoop hasn't revealed yet when he might actually visit AC.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. did a double take when he saw the person on the other end of a surprise FaceTime call on Sunday. It was none other than hip hop legend Snoop Dogg who also happens to be the mayor’s favorite rapper.

“What’s happening Mayor?” Snoop Dogg asked Small.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” Small replied.

After Small calmed down, the superstar rapper, born Calvin Broadus, explained why he was calling.

“I’m coming to the state. I’m coming to the city,” Snoop Dogg said. “We’re looking to try to invest in some real estate and do some big things out there with you. Just wanted to get acquainted with you. Let you know, hear it from me face to face.”

New Jersey real estate developer Cesar Piña helped put Snoop in touch with Mayor Small. In addition to wanting to invest, the California-based rapper also expressed interest in helping to form a cross-country coalition of mayors.

“I’m in the city of Inglewood, right? And we have a black mayor out here as well and I’d like for you to meet him so we can start a mayor’s coalition,” Snoop told Small. “That way you brothers will start to know each other. Start working with each other.”

Small told NBC10 he was open to that idea.

“I do think it’s important because in a lot of urban cities, the problems are the same,” Small said

The mayor also has more ideas on what Snoop could do for AC.

“Well, what the city of Atlantic City lacks, obviously, is family fun. Entertainment,” Small said. “We look forward to Snoop Dogg and any other person that wants to do business here in Atlantic City.”

Snoop hasn’t revealed yet when he might actually visit Atlantic City or when he plans on speaking with Small again.

“If he’s ready to have a conversation, it would be a doggy dog world,” Small said.