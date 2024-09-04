New Jersey

What's that smell? Strange odor in Gloucester County explained

By Cherise Lynch

Girl covering her nose due to bad odour in the street
Getty Images

If you smelled something funny around Gloucester County, New Jersey, you're not alone.

The county's emergency management team released a statement on social media Tuesday stating that a widespread and unpleasant odor had impacted several communities, including Franklin, Monroe, Washington, and Deptford Townships.

Officials said the odor was likely due to aerial mosquito spraying in Atlantic County, which happened on Tuesday, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Aerial spraying is done using an ultra-low volume aerosol. Officials said residents should not worry about relocating or taking special precautions.

For more information about mosquito spraying in Atlantic County, visit www.atlanticcountynj.gov.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
