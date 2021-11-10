What to Know A smoldering junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia continued to smoke Wednesday morning.

The stench spread over Philadelphia and was even reported in parts of the suburbs.

Philadelphia Health Department officials are testing the air to see what toxins could be present.

You might have smelled something foul as you walked out the door Wednesday morning as the acrid smell of smoke from a large junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia spread into other parts of Philadelphia -- including Center City -- and South Jersey neighborhoods. The city is testing to see what toxins could be in the air.

"It's kind of like a burnt rubber that's just wafting through the air," said NBC10 reporter Randy Gyllenhaal.

"I still smell it man," Joe Jamison said Wednesday morning in Center City, where you could see a haze in the air.

The blaze started shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a facility in the southwest section of Philadelphia, and the black smoke reached hundreds of feet into the air and began spreading out over the city. Smoke from the massive tire fire at South 61st street could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon -- as far away as Bucks County -- before it was eventually controlled by city firefighters a couple hours later.

White smoke, however, continued to rise from the smoldering remains more than 14 hours later. The stink of the smoke could be smelled in Philadelphia's Center City, South Philadelphia, Point Breeze, Graduate Hospital, University City and other neighborhoods. The light winds were also pushing the stench into parts of South Jersey.

Update: The hazy burnt rubber smoke is real bad right now around Penn, the hospitals, Point Breeze and Grad Hospital. It’s been 14 hours and the junkyard fire is contained, but it’s smoldering @NBCPhiladelphia — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) November 10, 2021

People with certain breathing concerns may want to take caution.

Philadelphia's Health Department sent out inspectors to get an air sample Wednesday night and were running tests for toxins, spokesman James Garrow said.

"In the meantime, we have detected elevated PM25 at multiple monitors, Garrow said. "As usual, people with heart or lung problems should avoid exerting themselves in air with elevated PM25, but we're waiting for the full analysis before we make a final recommendation."

Regarding the fire: We are currently testing air samples for toxic pollution, and will update when that’s finished. In the meantime, people with heart or lung problems should avoid exerting themselves in areas with smoke, haze, or smell from the fire. — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) November 10, 2021

Dr. Darren Mareiniss, with Einstein Health, said "It's hard to say" what the health ramifications from the smoky blaze could be "since it’s a big trash heap what exactly is in the air."

"It’s gonna irritate peoples airwaves," Mareiniss said. "So I wonder about those people who have, let's say, asthma and get a whiff of this and then have bronchospasm, they have their airwaves clamped down because of the irritation."

You could also still see the smoke as you drove around the city Wednesday morning.

An 8 mph breeze on Wednesday morning was working against pushing the smoke out before daybreak, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. A stronger breeze later in the day after a front moves through should help dissipate the smoky haze.

By 9 a.m., the smell in Center City had subsided, but folks in Delaware County reported smelling something bad.

Good news if you live in Philly: the haze and smell has subsided.



Bad news if you live in Delco: friends tell me they smell it now. https://t.co/aLHyyeHOhN — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) November 10, 2021

Smoke continued to rise from the junkyard as of midday Wednesday, wafting eastward.

Aftermath of tire fire in Southwest Philly. Still knocking down hotspots. Some smoke still escaping and riding the eastward breeze. Turn to @NBCPhiladelphia for details and @BrianMendozaT62 covering for @Telemundo62 pic.twitter.com/lwthEoZIed — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) November 10, 2021

About 100 firefighters were battling the inferno by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed.

This was just the latest junk blaze in the Philadelphia region in recent days: A tire fire burned in the Port Richmond neighborhood and a junkyard caught fire in West Philadelphia on Nov. 1. And, a warehouse burned in Marcus Hook on Nov. 2.