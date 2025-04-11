3 people killed, 1 injured after small plane crashes in Boca Raton

A small plane crashed in Boca Raton Friday morning, killing the three people on board and leaving a man who was in a vehicle on the ground injured, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport and Interstate 95.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, went down around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee International Airport.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle said the three people who were on the aircraft were killed and a man who was in a vehicle on the ground was injured. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"One gentleman on the ground, he hit a tree because of all the debris and the fire," LaSalle said. "It was from the fireball on the ground, he drove through apparently the fireball."

Aerial footage from NBC Miami's Chopper 6 showed debris scattered across a roadway and on train tracks as fire crews hosed down the wreckage.

Crews respond to a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025. (NBC6)

The three bodies were seen in the wreckage and a damaged vehicle was also nearby next to a tree.

A damaged car could be seen at the scene of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025. (NBC6)

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft appeared to be circling in the air as it turned back around to Boca Raton Airport.

LaSalle said crews responded after there were reports that the plane was having mechanical issues.

Witnesses who work nearby and saw the crash said they saw the plane flying low and then felt their building shake when it crashed.

The plane caught fire with plumes of smoke billowing into the air, the witnesses said.

Boca Raton Police said officers had responded and streets in the area were closed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area. pic.twitter.com/U0XjnSd76O — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 11, 2025

The airport was closed but was reopening around noon. Tri-Rail officials said there were delays due to the crash and a bus service was being used to get passengers around the area.

⚠️Due to a small plane crash near the rail corridor, a bus bridge has been established between Deerfield Beach & Boca Raton Stations. Rail service will continue south of Deerfield & north of Boca, however riders may want to seek alternative transportation due to expected delays. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) April 11, 2025

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer called it a "tragic loss of life" while speaking with reporters.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and all affected, of the deceased," he said.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing story, check back for updates here.