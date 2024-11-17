California

4 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California drag strip hosting racing event

The race was paused following the crash -- The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the accident.

By Karla Rendon and Tracey Leong

First responders respond to the scene of a small plane crash in Pomona on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.
X via @KICKIN' THE TIRES

Four people were hurt when a small plane crashed Sunday morning at the Pomona Fairgrounds in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the incident was reported at 11:10 a.m. when a single-engine plane crashed near the drag strip at the Fairplex for reasons unknown.

Video captured the plane flying over the Pomona Fairplex before hitting several cars, an RV and then slamming into the ground near the grandstand at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Drag Racing Finals. The races were temporarily stopped following the crash.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Brackett Field Airport is the closest airport to the crash, but it's unclear whether the plane was taking off from there or arriving.

LA County Fire personnel who were already at the Fairplex for the races were able to assist with the crash immediately.

"Saw that the plane crash was happening in real-time, they initiated a call and having been on scene were readily available to render aid," said Jonathan Torres with LA County Fire.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

One pilot and three passengers were on board the single-engine plane. Two were treated for moderate and two for minor injuries.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 28 mins ago

Trump picks Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission

Las Vegas 47 mins ago

Las Vegas man who called 911 for help in break-in was fatally shot by officer

"All four souls aboard the plane were the ones transported so no injuries to people on the ground," said Torres.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fuel that spilled from the plane and prevent any potential fire danger from surrounding cars and generators.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.

"The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are on the way to conduct an investigation into the collision," Pomona police said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

California
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us