Global Slack Outage Reported on First Work Day of 2021

Office communication tool Slack started the first work day of the new year with a global outage.

Users began reporting issues around 10 a.m. ET, with channels failing to load. The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.

Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

As of 11:15 a.m. ET, outages were still reported on the company's site, with no ETA of full service restoration.

Workers just back from holiday vacations quickly took to Twitter.

Clean slate.

First Monday of 2021.

New Year. New Me.

Time to turn this thing around.



Slack: pic.twitter.com/vrokNdDPBQ — Realest Baddest Daddest Joke (@realbaddadjoke) January 4, 2021

#slack going down at 9 am on the first day back from break pic.twitter.com/mlcTpXQVQa — Maggie Gilbert (@hernamewsMagGiL) January 4, 2021

How do I complain on #Slack about Slack being down to my colleagues? 😢 pic.twitter.com/4ARnFiERj0 — noln (@nolnlon) January 4, 2021

