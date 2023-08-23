At least 4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at California biker bar

At least four people were dead, including a gunman, and several others were wounded Wednesday night following a shooting at a self-described biker bar in south Orange County.

The gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. at the Cook’s Corner bar, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in a remote foothill area of Trabuco Canyon. In addition to the deceased, six people were rushed to hospitals, five of whom were shot, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

A spokesperson for Mission Hospital told NBC4 that two of the victims taken there were in critical condition, while four were stable.

The department added that an officer-involved shooting happened during the incident, though it did not say whether an officer fired a gun or was fired upon. No deputies were hurt, the OCSD added.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

A witness told NBC4 that the shooter and his wife were going through a divorce. The witness said she was sitting next to the wife when the gunman used two guns to shoot at his spouse multiple times.

Nelson Rosales said he was on his way to the bar when he was flagged down by a woman in a car blocking the road. The woman was “freaking out” and said there had been a shooting.

“Sure enough, seconds later I hear the shots, I see the shooter,” Rosales said. “He walked over to a gray pickup truck, opened his passenger door, and then I saw a couple people walking out. I saw two bodies drop.”

Rosales said about a minute later, two or three deputies pulled up. That’s when he said the shooter "without hesitation just started unloading" on the deputies, who returned fire. The gunman was armed with what appeared to be a rifle, Rosales said.

A motorcyclist who identified himself only as Ron said he was on his way to see friends at the bar when he got overtaken by California Highway Patrol vehicles. About a block away from the bar, the CHP officers diverted him.

Ron said his friends were still at the bar but unhurt. “They’re safe. They’re upset, of course. I mean, when you’ve got multiple shots being fired around you. They were right next to the shooter. They said he was an older man with a gray beard," Ron said.

The shooting is the deadliest in Orange County since a man opened fire at a real estate office in Orange in March 2021. That shooting left four people, including a 9-year-old boy, dead.

In October 2011, a gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Seal Beach salon in the county’s deadliest mass shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.