Videos show moment house explodes in Florida neighborhood, sending ball of fire into the air

By Brian Hamacher

Surveillance videos show the moment a house exploded in a West Park neighborhood, sending a family of four to the hospital and leaving their home a pile of rubble.

The explosion happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Footage from nearby homes showed the moment the house erupted, sending a ball of fire into the air.

Four family members who live in the home were hospitalized as a result of the explosion.

Officials say they believe the injuries could have been caused by a gas explosion.

"It appears to be that there was a mushroom cloud, some fire was part of that mushroom cloud, which may have caused the burns of the patients, but when the firefighters arrived several minutes after, there was no fire," Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

It appears some type of gas issue caused the explosion, Kane said.

"The home was completely destroyed, it appeared to be by some type of gas," Kane said. "At this point we don't know the source of the explosion, we just know that the explosion was caused by some type of gas."

The full cause of the explosion will be investigated.

