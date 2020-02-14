sheep in police car

Police officers in Toms River had an odd pair in the back of a patrol car Thursday

By Dan Stamm

Toms River Police Department

A trio of New Jersey police officers played the part of shepherds.

Toms River Police Department officers Eric Nelson, Walt Herman and Ron Bayer were called to Vermont Avenue Thursday morning to round up a couple of sheep that had strayed from their flock, the department said in a Facebook post.

The officers guided the sheep into the back of a patrol car – cuteness oozing through the bars in the back.

Animal control then took the sheep and kept them safe before returning the animals to their owner.

