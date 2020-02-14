A trio of New Jersey police officers played the part of shepherds.

Toms River Police Department officers Eric Nelson, Walt Herman and Ron Bayer were called to Vermont Avenue Thursday morning to round up a couple of sheep that had strayed from their flock, the department said in a Facebook post.

We can’t take the cuteness! On Thursday morning Officers Eric Nelson, Walt Herman, and Ron Bayer rounded up 2 sheep on... Posted by Toms River Police Department on Friday, February 14, 2020

The officers guided the sheep into the back of a patrol car – cuteness oozing through the bars in the back.

Animal control then took the sheep and kept them safe before returning the animals to their owner.