Baby Delivered at 2:22 on 2/22/22 in Operating Room #2 at Calif. Hospital

Ruby Villalpando was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Tuesday, 02/22/2022 at 2:22 p.m. in operating room #2!

By Rafael Avitabile

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

This baby is just two cute!

Say hello to Ruby Villalpando. This perfect bundle of joy was born at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Tuesday, 02/22/2022 at 2:22 p.m. in operating room #2!

She's also baby no. 2 for parents Sagrario Esmerald Montano (mom) and Oscar Villalpando, according to the California hospital, as if her birth wasn't two-rrific enough already.

Sharp Chula Vista sent over pictures from Baby Ruby's first photo shoot, which includes first looks with mom and dad, and Sharp-affiliated OBGYN Dr. Mauricio Levine and nurses Berenice Sanchez and Gina Carrasco.

Welcome to the world, Baby Ruby! Can't wait until you turn 2! Or until you grow up to be a two-tor, or a fisher of two-na or maybe even Mayor of Two-la Vista!

