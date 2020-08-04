‘Shame on All of You': Widow Blames Trump, Tx. Gov. for Man's COVID-19 Death in Scathing Obituary

A mourning East Texas widow whose husband died of the COVID-19 late last month shared his obituary on social media where she blamed his death on a lack of response from President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott and the "selfish people" who refused to wear a mask.

On Monday, Stacey Nagy shared on Facebook the obituary published in her local Jefferson, Texas, newspaper for her recently deceased husband, 79-year-old David W. Nagy. In the post, she said her husband died "a horrible death" on July 22 from the novel coronavirus and that due to the "ravages of the COVID-19 virus" his family was not allowed to be at his bedside when he passed.

The obituary mentions that David was born in California in November 1940 and moved to Texas "many years ago" after he retired. He lived in Jefferson for the last three years. His wife said he is survived by his five children, "numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends."

From there, the tone of the obituary changes as Nagy squarely places the blame of her husband's death at the feet of Trump, Abbott and "the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their 'right' not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people."

"David's death was needless," Nagy wrote. "The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives."

Nagy' said her husband did everything he was supposed to do but that others did not.

"Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"

The widow's Facebook post has been widely shared online and has received several hundred comments, most offering messages of support and condolences. A photo of the July 30 obit published in the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper has also gone viral on Twitter, garnering thousands of likes and shares.