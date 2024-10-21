Shakira announces new dates for her tour in the US, including New York: Here the details

Colombian singer Shakira announced on Monday her new dates for her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" tour after surprising her fans on Friday when she postponed the tour due to the high demand for her concerts, which forced her to change the shows from arenas to a stadium tour.

The tour now kicks off on May 13in Charlotte and ends in San Francisco on June 30. The good news is that it will be in the NYC area as well.

Here are my new 2025 North America dates. I'm so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself. I can’t wait to celebrate with you in May! ❤️



Register at https://t.co/zfsHUjXcLX for presale access to tickets for…

Fans in New York can enjoy the concert on May 15 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. To find out when tickets go on sale and how to pre-register, people can go here to Shakira's official site.

The tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12:00 PM local time on Thursday, October 24th.

Ticketholders who purchased entries for Dec. 5 and 6 at Barclays Center will have priority access to presale for the new dates on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 12:00 p.m., according to a Ticketmaster message.

Why Shakira changed the dates

On Friday, the Colombian singer announced on her social media that due to the high demand for her concerts, she was going to postpone the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour until May 2025.

"My production has grown to such an extent, as well as the demand for tickets and more shows, that they have exceeded the most optimistic expectations," she wrote.

The announcement comes after it was reported the tour broke sales records, forcing organizers to open new dates in countries such as Colombia and Mexico.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour was supposed to begin on Nov. 2 in Palm Desert, California, and was scheduled to visit cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, Miami, San Antonio, Dallas, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Detroit.

In addition to these concerts in the United States, shows in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal were also postponed.

Here is Shakira's message: