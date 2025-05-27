Airlines

San Francisco-bound United flight aborts takeoff after engine loses power

The plane was carrying 229 passengers, the airline said. No one was injured.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A United Airlines flight from Beijing to San Francisco aborted its takeoff Monday due to an engine issue, the airline said.

United Flight 889, a Boeing 777-200, was getting ready to take off but still on the ground when one of the engines lost power, according to the airline. The pilots safely brought the aircraft to a stop, and passengers deplaned on the runway.

The airline said it arranged hotel rooms for the passengers and was scheduling a new flight on Tuesday to complete the journey.

