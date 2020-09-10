SF Salon Visited by Nancy Pelosi to Shut Its Doors

The San Francisco hair salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was spotted getting her hair done is closing its doors, the owner told Fox News late Wednesday.

Security footage of Pelosi inside of E salon went viral last week and thrust the Cow Hollow shop into the national spotlight. Now, the salon owner, Erica Kious, said she is done.

The San Francisco hair salon where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was spotted getting her hair done is closing its doors, the owner told Fox News early Thursday. Cierra Johnson reports.

Kious told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she is closing the salon due to fallout of the controversial visit and security video release.

Kious said she initially released the video to show the contradiction of how Pelosi can seemingly feel safe enough to visit a salon for a blow-out, but it is considered dangerous for others to visit. The security footage quickly went viral, with politicians and other business owners weighing in, calling Pelosi hypocritical.

Kious said in the days that followed, she was bombarded with negative emails, calls and Yelp reviews, and late Wednesday night, she told Carlson the pressure was simply too much. After spending a decade and a half in the city, she was closing E salon.

"I'm actually afraid to go back just because of the messages and the emails that I’ve been getting," Kious said. "It’s a little scary and sad. I do have a lot of positive calls and messages from clients, but other than that, a lot of negativity."

In a statement following the incident, Pelosi’s team maintained the speaker believed she was following the rules.

"This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment," the statement said.

E salon has a second San Francisco location on Greenwich Street, and it's unclear if that location will remain open.