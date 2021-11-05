Several Yale Buildings Evacuated After Bomb Threat Calls

Several buildings at Yale University in New Haven have been evacuated and police are investigating after receiving calls about bombs being placed in several buildings, according to an alert sent to staff.

University Theatre, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall, and Grace Hopper were evacuated.

New Haven police received the threat call to their non-emergency line just before 2 p.m.

The dispatcher was able to keep the caller on the line long enough to get a good amount of information about the situation, New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said.

The buildings that were evacuated are in the area of York Street, Crown Street, Elm Street, and College Street.

People are asked to avoid these areas.

The area is expected to be shut down for several hours, Dominguez said.

New Haven police have brought in extra resources, including bomb-sniffing dogs. State police are also providing resources to New Haven.

Students who were forced from their dorms gathered on the New Haven Green.

Yale police moved them off the green and into other university buildings to keep them warm and provide them food and bathroom facilities.