Yale

Several Yale Buildings Evacuated After Bomb Threat Calls

NBC Connecticut

Several buildings at Yale University in New Haven have been evacuated and police are investigating after receiving calls about bombs being placed in several buildings, according to an alert sent to staff.

University Theatre, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall, and Grace Hopper were evacuated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New Haven police received the threat call to their non-emergency line just before 2 p.m.

The dispatcher was able to keep the caller on the line long enough to get a good amount of information about the situation, New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said.

U.S. & World

Congress 8 hours ago

House Democrats Delay Huge Social Bill, Plan Infrastructure Vote

Colin Powell 13 hours ago

Colin Powell Remembered as a Model for Future Generations

The buildings that were evacuated are in the area of York Street, Crown Street, Elm Street, and College Street.

People are asked to avoid these areas.

The area is expected to be shut down for several hours, Dominguez said.

New Haven police have brought in extra resources, including bomb-sniffing dogs. State police are also providing resources to New Haven.

NBC Connecticut
The scene at Chapel and College streets in New Haven following an evacuation of several buildings at Yale University.

Students who were forced from their dorms gathered on the New Haven Green.

Yale police moved them off the green and into other university buildings to keep them warm and provide them food and bathroom facilities.

This article tagged under:

Yale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us