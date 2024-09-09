Several NJ schools close, children charged after shooting threats posted online

Several schools in South Jersey are closed on Monday, Sept.9, 2024, due to a shooting threat that was posted to social media that named several schools on Sunday night.

The post, which may have originated from TikTok, threatened that there would be a shooting at five schools in South Jersey including, Woodbury Junior-Senior High School, Bowe Middle School, Holy Angels Catholic School, Haddon Heights Junior-Senior High School and Oak Valley School.

Early Monday, officials with the Harrison Township Police Department said that at least three juveniles were taken into custody after these threats were made -- one from Woodbury, one from Glassboro, and a 15-year-old from Mullica Hill.

Also, in Washington Township, police officials said, on social media, that a student at Bunker Hill Middle School was charged for making threats, as well.

These morning updates included new arrests after, last night, officials in Glassboro, announced that two children had been arrested in connection with the threats.

Initially, the Woodbury Police Department posted an update on Facebook that said they had a juvenile suspect in custody as investigators continued to gather information.

Another post on social media shared a screenshot of the original post that made the threat on the schools.

Woodbury City Public School said all schools in its district will be closed on Monday due to a threat posted on social media. All transportation services and after-school activities are canceled as well.

“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families,” Woodbury school district Superintendent Andrew Bell wrote in an emergency statement posted to its school website.

The Deptford Township Police Department said they are investigating an active threat that was made on social media that included one of its schools and several others in Gloucester and Camden counties.

The Deptford Township School District also posted a message to its website alerting parents, students and staff about the threat.

The school district decided shortly after to also close its schools on Monday.

"After carefully reviewing the progress of the investigation with our security team and law enforcement this evening, I have decided to close schools for Monday, September 9, 2024, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and security of our entire Deptford Spartan Community," Superintendent Kevin Kanauss said in a statement Sunday night. "Transportation to GCIT and other out-of-district schools will not be provided and ALL extracurricular activities have been canceled as well."

The Glassboro School District also put out a message to alert parents, students and staff to the threat and that there would be an increased police presence on Monday at its schools.

“Glassboro PD has [assured] us that at a minimum, there will be enhanced security/police presence at all of our schools tomorrow and as long as necessary,” the school district said in a statement posted to its website.

The Haddon Heights Police Department also alerted the public that they are aware of the threat but said “that there is no credible threat to any school within our local jurisdiction at this time.” They said additional resources would be deployed at all local schools Monday.

A teacher at Holy Angels said they Catholic school was set to be closed Monday.

