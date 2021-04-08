1 Dead, 5 Hurt in Texas Mass Shooting; State Trooper Shot Pursuing Suspected Gunman

A Texas State Trooper has been shot pursuing a person suspected of opening fire at a business park in Bryan Thursday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

The State Trooper is in serious but stable condition; it's not clear if the suspected shooter has been apprehended or if he or she remains on the run.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske said shortly before 5 p.m. that a person who they believe to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse.

One person died at the scene while five others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds -- four of those patients are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalized after suffering an asthma attack.

According to Buske, the shooter was gone by the time officers arrived at the warehouse moments after the first call was received at about 2:30 p.m.

Buske said the Texas Department of Public Safety may have taken the shooter into custody following an incident near Iola, which is about 20 miles away, but that the information had not yet been confirmed.

The victims were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed.

Bryan police Lt. Jason James said during an informal news conference Thursday afternoon that the scene of the shooting is secure and that witnesses are currently being interviewed.

A manhunt is underway for the person who opened fire at a business park in Bryan, Texas, Thursday afternoon, injuring several people.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.