Dozens of Vehicles Involved in Massive Pileup in Maine; Injuries Reported

Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 95 near Carmel, Maine Tuesday morning that left one person with serious injuries and others hurt, authorities said.

Maine State Police said some 30 vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 95 north by mile marker 174, which occurred at around 7:45 a.m.

One person was transported to a Bangor hospital with serious injuries and a multiple others suffered injuries, state police said.

Initial reports suggest "blinding sun" caused the crash that began the chain reaction, state police said.

Several hundred motorists were stranded behind the the scene of the incident as authorities responded.

Maine Forest Rangers and a Ranger helicopter are assisting @MEStatePolice at a multi-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Carmel. #MEFire — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) January 7, 2020

Authorities said the northbound lanes near the scene of the crash would likely be closed for a part of the day, and commuters were advised to seek alternate routes. Traffic on the highway was being diverted at exit 157 in Newport.

CARMEL TRAFFIC ALERT | I-95 Northbound is closed at mile 174 due to an accident. Please use Exit 167 detour. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) January 7, 2020

News Center Maine reported several people were injured, citing police.

No further information on the cause or the accident or extent of the injuries was immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.