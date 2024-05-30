Connecticut state trooper killed on I-84 in Southington: sources

A Connecticut state trooper was killed on I-84 in Southington Thursday afternoon, according to several sources close to the investigation.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was conducting a traffic stop on I-84 East near Exit 31 just after 2:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle and killed, according to state police.

The driver who hit Trooper Pelletier fled the scene, state police said. The driver was taken into custody a short time later.

TFC Pelletier was a 9-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police.

"TFC Pelletier served the citizens of the state of Connecticut with an unwavering sense of dedication, pride and professionalism, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten, state police said in a release.

The highway remained closed Thursday evening and state police are asking anyone driving in the area to find an alternative route.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed.