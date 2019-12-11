Senate Judiciary Panel to Question Horowitz on Russia Probe Report

The Justice Department's internal watchdog will testify Wednesday about his report on the origins of the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The report released Monday found the FBI was justified in launching the Russia investigation and that law enforcement leaders were not motivated by political bias. But the inspector general does identify “serious performance failures” up the bureau’s chain of command that Republicans are citing as evidence that Trump was targeted by an unfair investigation.

President Donald Trump has insisted he was merely the target of a "witch hunt," but the inspector general's report undercuts that claim.

Contrary to the claims of Trump and other critics, it said that opposition research compiled by an ex-British spy named Christopher Steele had no bearing on the decision to open the investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane. And it rejected allegations that a former Trump campaign aide at the center of the probe was set up by the FBI.

It found that the FBI had an “authorized purpose” when it opened its investigation in July 2016 into whether the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia to tip the election in his favor. The report said the FBI had cause to investigate a potential national security threat.

FBI Director Chris Wray, in an interview with The Associated Press, noted that the report did not find political bias but did find problems that are “unacceptable and unrepresentative of who we are as an institution,” including 17 “significant inaccuracies or omissions” in applications for a warrant from the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and subsequent warrant renewals.

The errors, Horowitz said, resulted in “applications that made it appear that the information supporting probable cause was stronger than was actually the case.”

The FBI is implementing more than 40 actions aimed at fixing some of the bureau's most fundamental operations, such as applying for surveillance warrants and interacting with confidential sources.

The affirmation of the investigation's legitimacy, balanced by criticism of the way it was conducted ensured that partisan battles would persist over one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history.

In announcing the hearing, the committee's chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Horowitz a "good man" who has "served our nation well."

The committee said in a statement that Horowitz will be questioned on his findings and asked to offer recommendations as to how to make the government's judicial and investigative systems better.