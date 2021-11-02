Senate Confirms First Lesbian Judge to a Federal Appeals Court

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson has been confirmed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making her the first out lesbian to serve on any federal circuit court.

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Robinson 51-45 on Monday after President Joe Biden nominated her in August. The 13 federal courts of appeals, or circuit courts, are the last stop before a case would be heard before the Supreme Court.

Robinson, 56, has served as an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011 and previously was counsel to then-Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin from 2010 to 2011.

