U.S. Senator Cory Booker is the latest former Democratic presidential rival to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

The New Jersey Democrat made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll

show there's more that unites us than divides us.



That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president."

Booker joined other former Biden competitors including Kamala Harris, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and others in supporting Biden as he tries to win the Democratic nomination over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders has been endorsed by former presidential hopefuls Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.

The winner of the race will face President Donald Trump in November’s general election.