Secret Service Seizes Cellphones of 24 Agents Involved in Jan. 6 Response and Gave Them to Investigators

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari asked for the phones around the time he launched a criminal probe into the Secret Service’s missing text messages from Jan. 6, 2021.

By Julia Ainsley

Getty Images

Senior leadership at the Secret Service confiscated the cellphones of 24 agents involved in the agency’s response to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and handed them over to the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, according to two sources with knowledge of the action.

The agency handed over the phones “shortly after” a July 19 letter was sent by Inspector General Joseph Cuffari’s office around the time he launched a criminal probe into the Secret Service’s missing text messages from Jan. 6, the sources said.

It is unclear what, if any, information the Office of Inspector General has been able to obtain from the cellphones.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

